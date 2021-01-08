On Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021, Kent Police responded to a shooting in the 23200 block of 88th Ave S. near an apartment complex (map below), where they found a deceased adult male with fatal gunshot wounds inside a car with its engine still running.

Police say that at round 11:50 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to a report of an illegal discharge, and located a vehicle parked off the roadway in some landscaping with the engine still running.

An obviously deceased male was found inside.

Kent Detectives continue gathering information and processing evidence that was obtained at the scene. They are working on identifying the victim and the circumstances that led up to this incident.