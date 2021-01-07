Feet First wants to encourage you to:

KEEP WALKING THROUGH WINTER!

Each month over the winter, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day you wish to go, in your own time.

JIM IS OUR FEET JANUARY WALKER OF THE MONTH

Jim walking the Soos Creek Trail last July

JIM’S RECOMMENDED WALK FOR JANUARY:

Walk north along the Soos Creek Trail from Gary Grant Pak on the Kent East Hill

LOCATION: Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent. (first left after 136th Ave. SE)

Looking north from the Gary Grant Park parking lot to restrooms on left and park shelter ahead.

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/fpAzzBwbsYF2

WALK DETAILS:

Jim says: ”The Soos Creek trail north from the park seems to have a more interesting and varied landscape than the south trail. I especially like viewing the trees growing from long dead stumps”.

Turning left out of the park onto the Soos Creek Trail. It soon crosses SE Lake Young’s Way on a crosswalk with lights. The trail ends just under 1.5 miles to the north at SE 192nd St.

ACCESS: The Soos Creek Trail is all paved, but it contains hills. So, please take care if you or someone with you uses a wheelchairs or stroller.

DISTANCE: It’s just under 3.0 miles out and back to reach the north end of the trail (or do less if you want) in your own time and speed. For example, at a pace of 2.5 mph 3 miles takes just over one hour. For most of us that’s plenty in the winter!

Summer view from the Soos Creek Trail

Jim says: “Feet First walks are an important way to stay active and help to keep physically fit. I continue to take three-mile walks twice a week all year round”.

WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast at:

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kent+WA?canonicalCityId=87f99532a3620b4c85a20ad8ee3ebdeb604f349d79d2d072faff0873d1912d13

RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at Gary Grant close to the parking lot.

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:

– Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible

– Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others.

– Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others

– Try to avoid touching your face

– If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash

OTHER FEET FIRST KENT WALKING EVENTS

You will find details of all Feet First activities by visiting:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Also see our Feet First Earlier Walks of the Month at:

http://feetfirst.org/blog-2/ and

http://feetfirst.org/decembers-recommended-featured-kent-area-walk-of-the-month/

