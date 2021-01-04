The public is invited to participate in the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Jan. 7 online meeting on its I-405/SR 167 project updates.

WSDOT will host the virtual public meeting from 8:30 – 10 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

The meeting will include updates from Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar and the WSDOT project team, as well as Sound Transit representatives who will discuss the corridor realignment process.

The Executive Advisory Group is comprised of transportation agencies and elected leaders along Interstate 405 and State Route 167.

Meeting information:

WHEN: 8:30 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

WHERE: Virtually using Zoom

DETAILS: Attend the virtual meeting by pre-registering through Zoom

To provide verbal comments during the meeting, pre-register using the link above. Then, send an email to [email protected] to sign up for or provide public comment. Include name and contact information before noon on Jan. 6.

Minutes and meeting materials will be posted to the Executive Advisory Group webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.