The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office this week filed a first-degree robbery charge and a charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle against Robert Anthony Lomas, 39.

Victims in this case met with Lomas in Kent on Dec. 22, 2020, with plans to sell a laptop through the Offer Up website, according to investigators.

Lomas – who is from Burien – is accused of robbing the victims of their vehicle at gunpoint, firing a warning shot to get one of the victims to leave the vehicle, and leading police on a lengthy, high-speed, dangerous pursuit.

Lomas was on community custody warrant status at the time and prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions.

Charging documents claim that, on Dec. 22, a Kent Police Officer was flagged down by a witness/victim who said her car had been stolen and that her friend had been shot at in an online laptop sale gone wrong.

The victim said that she met Lomas and two accomplices at a Fred Meyer parking lot to discuss the sale, but things went south quickly when they proceeded to steal her car and laptop, then flee.

Kent Police eventually tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but a pursuit ensued. A few blocks later, Lomas stopped the vehicle and fired a gunshot up in the air. Soon police chased him in the stolen car onto I-5, then on SR 18 to I-90 at speeds between 90-100 MPH to where the Washington State Patrol had set up spike strips. After a subsequent PIT maneuver, the car eventually crashed into a ditch and Lomas and two others were arrested.

Lomas is listed to have seven previous felony convictions. This is the first case involving Lomas that has been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a filing decision since a 2017 case that led to a conviction.

Lomas’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.