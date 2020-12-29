A commercial fire broke out Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020 in downtown Kent.

Puget Sound Fire says that the blaze started from a transient fire inside the building.

The first units on scene found multiple people inside.

Firefighters say that the fire was extinguished, and all occupants fled the scene before any treatment could be given.

W. Meeker Street between 64th Ave S. and Russell Road was blocked off by emergency vehicles.