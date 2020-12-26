On Christmas morning (Friday, Dec. 25, 2020) at around 5:45 a.m., the Kent Police responded to a report of an illegal discharge in the 24400 block of Pacific Highway South on Kent’s west hill (map below).

Upon arrival, police located a 25-year old male in the roadway with gunshot wounds. Police and Medics were able to stabilize the male and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

According to initial information, the male had been seen being chased by another subject with a gun. Gunshots were heard and reported to 911.

Investigators say that this shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, and the victim may have been the intended focus.

There have been no arrests made in this case and there is limited suspect information. Pacific Highway S. was reopened as Kent Detectives continued gathering information and processing evidence obtained at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at 253.856.5808, reference Kent Police case number 20-16135.