The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding the body of a deceased women found near the SR 18 on Dec. 14, 2020.

Police say that on Dec. 14, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to a location near the SE 25600 block of SR 18 (map below) where a deceased woman was located under suspicious circumstances.

Her identity and cause of death are pending release by the King County Medical Examiner.

“If you are a motorist or commercial driver who traveled WESTBOUND on Highway 18, from SE 231st Street to Auburn Way, between 9:30 — 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, AND your vehicle has a dashboard or similar camera with video saved from that date/time, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.