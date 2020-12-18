SPONSORED :

By Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority

As of this spring, 4,500 businesses in King County had either temporarily or permanently closed. These were our favorite restaurants and bars—the barber we’ve been going to for years or the local shop where we did our holiday shopping. There’s no doubt that our local businesses need our help now more than ever.

Fortunately, we know a lot more about the virus than we did back in the spring. And our business community has gone to great lengths to accommodate for COVID-19 precautions. Which means we can patronize our local businesses while still being safe.

Since many of us have canceled vacations, people are embracing staycations as a way to get out of the house. A destination like the Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac is the perfect staycation getaway, equipped with a spa and 18 acres of grounds to explore.

Restaurants and pubs like The Mint in Enumclaw or Lumber House Brewery in Black Diamond are providing takeout for anyone who wants to experience their delicious food or beer from the comfort of their home.

You can buy coffee grounds online and have them shipped to your house from your favorite café, like Boon Boona Coffee in Renton. And of course, you can order a coffee-to-go or purchase a bunch of gift cards as stocking stuffers from your local bakery, like KJ’s Cakery Bakery in Kent, or attractions like the Museum of Flight in Tukwila.

Whether you’re doing it in-person or online, you can safely shop and take out from businesses right here in King County. The people running these shops are our neighbors and friends, and this is a great way to help those in need within our community.

So mask up, support a local business, and be a part of the recovery. It starts with all of us.

More info here: https://dosomethingnearby.org/