The City of Kent is seeking help to make sure Kent’s businesses, non-profits and sole proprietors are represented in a Business Impact Survey from King County:

Information will be used to develop economic recovery strategies and help determine emergency relief programs for businesses and workers in our community and throughout King County.

“We don’t know what the federal funding package(s) will look like in 2021, but want to be ready to support businesses with programs if and when funds become available,” said Michelle Wilmot of the city’s Economic & Community Development Department.

Survey responses are due by Dec. 23, 2020 at 5 p.m.