On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., members of the King County Sheriff’s Office observed suspicious activity as they passed the SE 25600 block of SR 18, an area near Kent in unincorporated southeast King County (map below).

Police say that they promptly returned to investigate the area, where they located a deceased person.

Detectives with King County’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) assumed this now active and on-going investigation.

“There are no immediate concerns for public safety,” police said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office will defer to the King County Medical Examiner for victim identification and cause of death.