Puget Sound Fire was on scene in the 22400 block of 84th Ave S. in Kent (map below) for an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020.
The driver had to be extricated and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Expect multiple lanes to be blocked for a couple hours; Central is closed in both directions at 224th, Kent Police said.
