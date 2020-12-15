The Kent Police Department is reporting that a Domestic Violence murder suspect is now in custody, after being captured in Minnesota on Dec. 9, 2020.

Police say that on Dec. 1, Officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call in a private home near the area of 250th and 23rd Pl. S. They located a 40-year-old woman in the home who was unconscious, and immediately began CPR and other lifesaving efforts, until medics arrived to take over.

Despite the quick actions of the officers and the medics, the victim did not respond and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect was not on location at the time the woman was discovered.

Kent Police Detectives arrived to investigate. They located and interviewed multiple witnesses, canvassed the nearby neighborhoods for video, and combed through hours of evidence. Through investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest Federal Way resident Paul R. Dervin, age 38. Detectives obtained a nationwide homicide warrant for Dervin’s arrest.

The detectives conducted multiple days of investigation to locate Dervin, but he had fled from the area. Minnesota State Police located him in their jurisdiction on Dec. 11 in a vehicle driven by another woman; it is currently unknown if she was aware that he had committed the murder. Dervin will be extradited to Washington State to face charges.

Dervin is being charged with Murder 2nd degree, Domestic Violence.

Kent Police want to remind everyone that if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call 911.

Local domestic violence resources, including information on how to obtain a protection order in King County: