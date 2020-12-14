The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines have reportedly arrived in King County, and the State of Washington Department of Health on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 released its COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan.

In the state’s plan, the first doses will be administered to high-risk health workers, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Roughly 500,000 people in Washington will be eligible for the vaccine during this initial phase alone. More details about phase 1a can be found here.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will share more information about who will be vaccinated in later phases. You can view the state’s interim plan by visiting the coronavirus vaccine webpage at www.CovidVaccineWA.org.

“If everything goes as planned, the hope is that the majority of Washingtonians will be vaccinated by mid-summer,” officials said.

The Pfizer vaccine is a 2-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart. Clinical trial data shows the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing the COVID-19 infection and there are no major unanticipated adverse events. Individuals will not be considered fully protected until 1 to 2 weeks after they receive the second dose.

Here’s more from the state:

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning

Status: The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for persons 16 years and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also has voted to recommend this vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. The first vaccine doses will arrive in Washington on December 14. See our FAQs for more information.

Washington State COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) required all states and territories to turn in an interim plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Oct. 16, 2020. These plans are living documents and will change over time as we learn more about the vaccines and figure out the most equitable way to protect people.

Washington State COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guidance

Information From the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)

For Healthcare Providers – DOH Information