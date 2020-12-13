The Kent School Board is seeking candidates for the vacant board position representing District 1.

The successful candidate will be appointed by the Board to serve until the next regularly scheduled school board election. This is not a paid position.

Online applications are being accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2021.

To meet the requirements for board members, an applicant must:

Be a United States citizen. Be at least 18 years of age. Have a permanent residence within the boundaries of District 1 . Be a registered voter. Not hold another incompatible public office position.



If you have questions, please email [email protected].

Application, Selection & Appointment Process

January 14, 2020: Online applications due by 5:00 p.m. January 21, 2020: Applications reviewed during an executive session. January 28, 2020: Public interviews and selection during a special meeting. February 10, 2020: Candidate sworn in during a regular meeting.



Consistent with Washington State law and the State Board of Education regulations, the selection and appointment for the vacant board position will be made by the incumbent Kent School Board of Directors.

RCW 28A.343.370 is the statutory provision related to the filling of board vacancies.

The relevant provisions require that:

A majority of the legally established number of board members shall fill such vacancy by appointment; Should there exist fewer board members on the Board of directors of a school district than constitutes a majority of the legally established number of board members, the Puget Sound ESD board members by the vote of a majority of its legally established number of board members shall appoint a sufficient number of board members to constitute a legal majority on the Board of directors of such school district; and the remaining vacancies on such Board of directors shall be filled by such Board of directors in accordance with the provisions of this section; Should the Board fail to fill the vacancy within ninety (90) days from “the creation of such vacancy,” the members of the Puget Sound ESD board shall fill the vacancy by majority vote; All appointees to fill vacancies shall meet the legal requirements for school directors; The appointee shall serve until the next regular school district election, at which time a successor shall be elected for the unexpired term; and The board member who has submitted a resignation may not vote on the selection of his or her replacement.



Kent School Board Mission

As trustees for the community’s schools, the Kent School Board of Directors is responsible and accountable for vision, structure, advocacy, and accountability. Specifically, the Board’s functions lie in the following areas:

Adopting policy. Planning and assessing short and long-term goals. Authoring and reviewing the District’s Strategic Plan. Acting as a liaison between the community and the District. Hiring and evaluating the superintendent. Advocating for students, the District, and public education. Approving a budget that reflects the priorities of the District and community through responsible use of monies. Advocating for appropriate state and national educational salaries and laws.



Increasing academic achievement and accountability for every student is the primary goal of the School Board and the District. Each school develops a school improvement plan annually to address specific student achievement goals.

Duties of Individual Board Members

The authority of individual board members is limited to participating in actions taken by the Board as a whole when legally in session. Board members do not assume the responsibilities of administrators or other employees. The Board or employee is not bound in any way by any action taken or statement made by any individual board member except when such statement or action is pursuant to specific instruction and official action taken by the Board.

Protocol Guidelines

The School Board emphasizes policy making, planning, and advocacy for the benefit of children. To support a partnership in responsibility and teamwork, the Board and the administration agree to protocol guidelines that define conduct and working relationships that specify the manner in which board meetings will be conducted.

These guidelines stress consideration of research, best practice, and public input in its decision making. View Complete Board of Director Protocol Guidelines.