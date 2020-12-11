Kent Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s East Hill on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 that sent a young male victim to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Kent Police officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of SE Kent Kangley Road (map below) to investigate a shooting.

An officer arrived and located a young male with life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided aid and Puget Sound Fire and Medics were called in.

The male was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers received limited information from the victim and it appears he knew the suspect(s).

Kent Police Detectives are currently on scene and speaking with witnesses and walking the area looking for evidence. They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at 253.856.5808, reference Kent Police case number 20-15538.