On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg, Business Relations Manager Brandon Miles, Councilmember Kate Kruller, Sounders GM and President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey, Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, Senior Vice President of Legal, and External Affairs and Seattle Southside Chamber’s CEO Andrea Reay held an impromptu online reading of a proclamation declaring that Saturday, Dec. 12 will be ‘Seattle Sounders FC Spirit Day.’

The proclamation honors the Sounders, who will be taking on the Columbus Crew SC in the MLS Cup 2020 on Saturday, with kick-off set for 5:30 p.m. (more info here).

SCARVES UP KENT!

Here’s video of the event, as produced by South King Media’s Scott Schaefer:

And here’s the actual proclamation:

Office of the Mayor City of Tukwila, Washington

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the City of Tukwila is proud to be the home of Seattle Sounders FC’s training facility at Starfire Sports; and

WHEREAS, Seattle Sounders FC, which started MLS play in 2009, has set the standard for soccer support in North America, claiming one of the most passionate and vibrant fan bases in the league and beyond; and

WHEREAS, Seattle Sounders FC has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of its first twelve seasons, extending the club’s league record for the longest all-time postseason qualification streak; and

WHEREAS, Seattle Sounders FC has deep ties to our community and provides strong, positive role models for the young people in Tukwila; and

WHEREAS, Seattle Sounders FC are the defending MLS Champions, having easily defeated Toronto FC in last year’s final; and

WHEREAS, Seattle Sounders FC played in the game of the century on Monday, December 7, 2020, coming back from a two-nil deficit, scoring three goals in fifteen minutes to propel Sounders FC back into the MLS Cup final for the fourth time in five seasons;

WHEREAS, on Saturday, December 12 Seattle Sounders FC will play Columbus Crew SC at Mapfre Stadium for the 2020 MLS Cup; and

WHEREAS, the community of Tukwila strongly supports our hometown team, Seattle Sounders FC, and wish them success in bringing home the team’s third MLS Cup to Washington State;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Allan Ekberg, Mayor of the City of Tukwila, do hereby proclaim Saturday, December 12, 2020 as:

Seattle Sounders FC Spirit Day

in the City of Tukwila and strongly encourage all community members to join me in cheering on Seattle Sounders FC in the MLS Cup. Furthermore, I urge community members to wear their Seattle Sounders FC attire and colors as we support our hometown team. Champions Train in Tukwila!

Presented the 10th of December 2020.

Allan Ekberg, Mayor



