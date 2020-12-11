SPONSORED :

A new Home for the Holidays could bring

$1,500 gift card + one month FREE at Midtown 64!

Midtown 64 – the newest, and arguably the most amenity rich apartment community in downtown Kent – has announced an amazing December Special. Every new resident who moves in by Dec. 31st will receive not only one month free, but a super generous $1,500.00 prepaid Visa card. A little extra cash at the holidays is always welcome and what you spend the $1,500.00 on is up to you! Perhaps it will cover your moving expenses, maybe a down payment on a car or vacation, or just allow you to shower friends and family with special holiday gifts. The choice is yours!

By now, you may be familiar with the expansive residential community blossoming at the corner of W. Meeker and 64th Ave S. (map below). Clean modern architecture and a decidedly sunny palette make Midtown 64 an attractive and distinctive addition to the ever expanding Kent cityscape, it’s impressive exterior is certainly one almost anyone would be proud to call home. And, thoughtful attention to detail abounds in all the many amenities they offer.

At this stage in construction, they have completed their cabana, both fitness rooms and two residential buildings housing 210 apartments. They are aiming to have their last 3 buildings complete in early spring – one of which will have a rooftop deck!

The current facilities include common perks such as a beautiful art studio, and a dog grooming room which offers treats, toys and pet apparel. There’s even a dedicated bike storage room, mail/package facility and secured garage with electric charging stations! Everything you need to enjoy the holidays and be poised for an awesome new year is within reach at Midtown 64.



As if good looks and awesome features weren’t enough, Midtown 64 has sweetened the deal with one month free and a $1500.00 gift card at a time when everyone appreciates a little extra purchasing power.

So what are you waiting for? Schedule a safe and convenient self-tour today by clicking here, and you’ll be on your way to enjoying all the “best life” features the Midtown 64 Urban Advantage has to offer.

Midtown 64:

Website: https://www.midtown64.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Midtown64Apartments/

(253) 458-6689

Hours: M-F: 9am-6pm

24615 64th Avenue South

Kent, WA 98032: