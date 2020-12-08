Been looking for a way to get your hands on a coveted chicken nugget mask or to complete your COVID-19 face mask collection?

The City of Kent has got you covered – come out to North Meridian Park on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 to pick up some free City of Kent face masks at a drive-thru event:

📅 Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

🕛 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

📍 North Meridian Park (map below)

If you need to complete your collection or are just getting started, organizers say they will have the leftovers from previous events to give out. (“We are out of the winter-themed masks, they were very popular”).

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/385577812700391

North Meridian Park is located at 22828 120th Ave SE: