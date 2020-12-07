Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension will be closing South 272nd Street between I-5 exit 147 and 26th Avenue South in Kent starting this Tuesday, Dec. 8, Sound Transit announced Monday.

Crews will be excavating, installing fencing and moving in construction equipment.

The lane closures will take place over several days this month. From Dec. 8-10, the right lane of westbound South 272nd will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Dec. 11, Dec. 14-18 and Dec. 21-22, the right lane of eastbound South 272nd will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Dec. 14, crews will close the southbound on-ramp to I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These are single lane closures, so no detours will be in place. Commuters who normally travel this area in Kent should expect increased travel times.

All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024.

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.