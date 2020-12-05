With the start of December and the approaching holiday season, Puget Sound Fire is kicking off its holiday programs, and are asking for the public’s help:

Historically, Puget Sound Fire and the Kent Firefighters Foundation (the charitable branch of IAFF Local 1747) have worked with the community and the Jerry Woods Holiday Engine program to help provide food and toys for those in need during the holiday season. While the need this year is greater than ever, the pandemic response has required us to do things a little differently.

The Jerry Woods Holiday Engines will be setting up at multiple locations throughout the community on six different nights to facilitate drive through donations for local food banks. The sites will be staffed with volunteers to ensure a safe and efficient version of this holiday tradition and will accept donations of non-perishable goods and financial support. See below for more information.

The Toys for Joy program will continue as well, but in a modified format. Intended to help provide toys for local children in need, there will be two drive-through events hosted this season instead of accepting donations at each fire station.

The community is also being asked to consider monetary donations to the Toys for Joy Program instead of toys to maximize both safety and efficiency. The firefighters of Puget Sound Fire will be matching monetary donations up to a total of $10,000.

A link to donate can be found at www.kentfirefighters.org. Instead of the traditional community wrapping party, toys will be delivered unwrapped and distributed over several days to allow the Food Bank to manage the process within current restrictions.

See below for more information:

“We thank you in advance for your generous support and are looking forward to returning to our more traditional programs next year!”