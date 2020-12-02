Magical Strings virtual Kent Celtic Yuletide Concert will be virtual and online this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20.

Here’s more info from Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks:

The Boulding Family’s musical celebration of the holiday season is a treasured tradition in Kent – one that will continue despite the limitations of the global pandemic. While we can’t come together in person with each other and the Boulding family this year, please join us online to celebrate the season.

As always, Pam and Philip Boulding will be joined by their children, grandchildren, and select guests for an afternoon of enchanting Yuletide music. The Bouldings perform on Celtic harps, hammered dulcimers, whistles, strings, percussion and harp-like instruments from around the world. Guests add Irish step dancing and drumming for a festive and memorable performance.

Presented by the City of Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation, and Community Services.