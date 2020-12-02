The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) this week announced that several community-based organizations (CBOs) – including Kent Youth & Family Services – have been selected to receive the Community-Based Organizations Grant to Support Student Learning Grant.

OSPI received federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER funds) through the CARES Act and allocated $8.1 million for this program.

The grant that Kent Youth & Family Services received was between $250,000 – $400,000.