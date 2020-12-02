Kent Police are warning residents about recent robberies/carjackings that have occurred when people agree to meet and buy/sell items off websites where you meet in person to exchange items/money.

Types of websites include Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, letgo, Craigslist and others.

Police say that in most cases, iPhones were the most frequent item, but anything can be involved.

“In most cases, the item doesn’t even exist,” police said.

Here are a few things you can do to: