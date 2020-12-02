The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) this week announced its new ‘Shop Small, Win Big!’ contest, where shoppers can enter to win prizes when they shop at downtown Kent services, shops, restaurants through Dec. 31, 2020.

“Shopping small and local is more important now than ever,” Gaila (Gutierrez) Haas, Executive Director of the KDP said. “KDP is rewarding shoppers by giving over $1,200 in prizes. Thank You to our sponsor Amazon, who donated prizes which were sourced locally.”

Here’s how it works:

Each time shoppers spend a minimum of $25 at a participating business in downtown and Kent Station, they earn a chance to win. To participate, visitors must upload a copy of their receipt dated between Nov. 28 – Dec. 31, from a participating Kent business which can be found on the KDP website . Entries must be submitted separately. To enter the prize drawing, contestants must complete an entry form and upload qualifying receipts. Complete details and entry form can be found at downtownkenwa.com Winners will be contacted the week of Jan. 4, 2021, and agree to a photo op to receive prizes. Employees and immediate family may not submit entries for their own store; purchases from other eligible businesses are allowed.



​Contact us with questions at [email protected] or call 253/813-6976.

