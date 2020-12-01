On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, a woman was found deceased in a private Kent home.

Police say that early Tuesday morning at approximately 1:19 a.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call in a private home near the area of 250th and 23rd Place South in Kent’s west hill area (map below).

While en route to the scene, Officers were advised that a 40-year old female had been found unconscious.

Officers arrived within minutes and began life saving efforts, including CPR, which they continued until Medics arrived.

Despite the quick actions of the Officers and Medics, the patient did not respond and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police add that this incident is believed to be a homicide and does not appear to be random.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s name or cause of death.