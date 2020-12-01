Round 3 of the Working Washington Small Business Grant program opens this week, with maximum award grants up to $20,000 available.

Small businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in emergency funding, and priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10, 2020.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an additional $70 million for business grants, of which $50 million has been earmarked for Round 3 of the Working Washington Small Business grants. The remainder will go towards funding qualified businesses that applied in earlier rounds of the state’s resiliency grant program. (NOTE: Businesses that applied for the resiliency grant program will not need to take any action.)

When the application process opens – possibly today (Monday, Dec. 1, 2020) – a link to the application and additional information will be posted here (NOTE: Bookmark and refresh that page until the link is active).

Who can apply for Round 3?

These grants are prioritized for:

Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019. Businesses in the sectors that are most impacted by the recent public health measures as well as businesses in sectors that have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and music and event venues. Certain non-profits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category as noted above. Example – a non-profit full-service restaurant or non-profit music venue. If the Department of Commerce can fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, they may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.



What does the grant pay for?

The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000. The grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.



How to apply:

The online application portal will open early this week (the week of Nov. 30) and a link to the application will appear here . Priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10, 2020 . If Commerce can fund all the applicants who submit by that time, they may be able to consider applicants who submit after the 10th.



Here is a checklist of the information you’ll need to have ready:

Applicant W-9 Request for Taxpayer Identiﬁcation Number Copy of valid government-issued photo I.D. For tribal member owned businesses: license or certiﬁcation if business activity is conducted outside the tribal jurisdiction; letter or certiﬁcation from the tribe recognizing you as a business if business activity is within the tribal jurisdiction. Copy of 2019 Tax Return or other confirmation of Business Gross Revenues for 2019. For businesses with a physical location, evidence of that location, such as lease, tax statement, utility bill, etc. NAICS code or clear description of your primary business activity. A NAICS code is helpful, but not necessary. If you have never used a NAICS code, you can learn more here: What is a NAICS Code? and explore NAICS codes to see which one fits your business.



Need Technical Assistance?

For those that need assistance in languages other than English, the Department of Commerce has a network of Business Resiliency partners who can help with the application process.