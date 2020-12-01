SPONSORED :

Dear Neighbor,

You may have seen the news headlines: some of the highest COVID rates in the state are here in South King County.

That’s why I am working hard to secure the resources we need in South King County for our community to stay safe and healthy.

Over the last eight months, guided by public health experts, we have responded to the pandemic in South King County in many ways:

We have opened three facilities in South King County so that people have a safe and secure place to isolate if they are unable to do so at home.

We have opened testing sites – including ten in South King County – so that people can quickly learn if they have contracted the virus.



We have provided thousands of masks, PPE and hand sanitizer to community organizations, businesses and residents in South King County.

We have translated public health information into 34 languages from Amharic to Vietnamese.

We have hired 75 contract tracers – 32 of whom speak multiple languages – who can track exposure in South King County so that we can alert others that they may be contagious.

We have earmarked $3 million dollars to provide financial relief to low-income individuals who are exposed or sick, and do not have paid sick leave or unemployment benefits, so that they can afford to stay home from work and not spread the virus.

We have provided millions to community-based organizations in South King County for direct emergency response including food and rental assistance to help those they serve survive the crisis.

Together, we must do more – especially as we head into winter and the holiday season.

Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid social gatherings.

If you feel sick, get tested and isolate at home.

We all want things to get back to normal – but for that to happen, we must continue to follow the science now.

Town Hall on COVID-19 in South King County

Join me and the Director of Seattle-King County Public Health, Patty Hayes, for a Facebook Live Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9th from 6:00-7:00 pm. During this Town Hall we will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 in South King County and steps we can take now to protect ourselves and our neighbors. We’ll be taking questions during the live streamed event, but please feel free to forward any questions you may have in advance to [email protected].

What: Town Hall w/ Patty Hayes (Director of Seattle-King County Public Health)

Topic: COVID-19 in South King County

When: December 9th, 6:00-7:00 PM

Where: Facebook.com/cmupthegrove.

Resources

Community Supports/ Updates

COVID-19

I hope you all enjoy a safe Thanksgiving holiday. Please remember to follow all public health guidelines so that we do not spread the virus.

While my staff and I are all working remotely, we are still available to serve you during the pandemic. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if I can be of any assistance.

Sincerely,

Dave

King County Councilmember

District 5