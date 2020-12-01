Blue Origin on Monday (Dec. 1, 2020) announced the formation of its Board of Advisors, which includes notable former government space leaders and industry executives.

The Board will provide strategic counsel on the company’s mission to radically reduce the cost of access to space and the utilization of in-space resources. In doing so, the Board will further advance Blue Origin’s vision of millions of people living and working in space to benefit the Earth.

“We are so proud to have attracted this amazingly talented group of experts. This Board will help us drive our mission forward, provide us guidance on our key initiatives and serve as strategic advisors to our leadership team,” said Bob Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Origin.

The Blue Origin Advisory Board members are: