Sound Transit will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, December 3, starting at 10 a.m. to receive public comment on a proposed Sounder fare change.

Sound Transit is proposing to reduce ORCA LIFT, Youth and Senior & Disabled fares on Sounder. ORCA LIFT fares are for low-income adult passengers. Youth fares are for those ages 6 to 18. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

Existing and proposed Sounder fares

Current fares* Proposed fare ORCA LIFT (low-income) $2.50-$4.25 $1.50 Youth (age 6-18) $2.50-$4.25 $1.50 Senior/Disabled (RRFP) $1.50-$2.75 $1.00

*Depending on distance traveled

The reduction would make Sounder more accessible for these riders and would simplify Sound Transit’s fares system wide by bringing Sounder fares in line with Link light rail and ST Express bus fares. No changes are proposed to regular adult fares on Sounder. Pending approval by the Sound Transit Board these fare changes are expected to be implemented by March 1, 2021

Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/sounder-fare-change-public-hearing-2020-12-03

In order to comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

An online survey for public comment on these fare changes is also open now through Dec. 6 at https://www.soundtransit.org/FareChange. You may also email your comments to [email protected] or call us at 1-888-889-6368.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY) or email [email protected].