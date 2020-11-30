Our friends at Feet First want to encourage all our Readers to…

KEEP WALKING THROUGH WINTER!

Each month over the winter, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day in your own time.

IKUYO IS OUR FEET FIRST DECEMBER WALKER OF THE MONTH

IKUYO’S DECEMBER RECOMMENDED WALK:

Walk along the Green River Trail north or south from Hogan Park on Russell Rd.

LOCATION: The park address is 24400 Russell Rd. Kent, WA 98032; find on Google Maps here: https://goo.gl/maps/SgqwJ94nWMs

Trailhead location: Hogan Park

WALK DETAILS:

Option 1, Walk South: After taking the crosswalk at the top (north) end of the park turn left to follows the Green River Trail. 1.5 miles out brings you to the back of the Kent Golf Driving Range.

Ikuyo says: “When I go south, I usually turn around at W. Meeker Street Bridge. If I feel up to it, I can visit the Old Fishing Hole, or walk part of Ethos Community. If I’m lucky, I can see eagles who have a nest at the Riverbend where I start.”

Option 2, Walk North: After taking the crosswalk at the top (north) end of the park turn right to follow the Green River Trail. 1.5 miles out brings you to Russell Road (now closed to traffic).

Ikuyo says: “I can walk north along the Green River to Veterans Drive and back checking out Neely-Soames Historic Homestead along the way.”

ACCESS: The trail alongside the Green River is all flat to the north. Also flat going south except for a short ramp down and up to pass under Meeker St. All the trail is paved, so suitable for wheelchairs or strollers with small wheels.

DISTANCE: Up to 3.0 miles out and back (or more or less if you want) at your own speed. For example, at a pace of 2.5 mph 3 miles takes just over one hour. For most of us that’s plenty in the winter!

Walking south along the Green River Trail under the Meeker St. Bridge

Ikuyo says: “Feet First self-guided walks over the summer and fall have been good for me to get out for fresh air and exercise. I enjoy going to different places where I may not go by myself. The COVID restrictions haven’t been much of a problem once I passed the initial shock. I can even take off my mask occasionally if nobody is around. (and put it back on when I see someone coming.)”

WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast here.

RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at Hogan Park by the center of the parking lot.

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:

Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others. Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash



OTHER FEET FIRST KENT WALKING EVENTS:

You will find details of all Feet First activities by visiting:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Donations to Feet First: We welcome donations to this nonprofit to promote walkable communities:

https://feetfirst.networkforgood.com/projects/38753-feet-first-donation-page

OTHER TRAILS TO WALK IN KENT: To discover more of the amazing range of Kent Valley Loop Trails you can walk including a map visit:

https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/trails/kent-valley-loop-trails

QUESTIONS or SUGGESTIONS:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected]

KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY THROUGH WINTER!