Kent’s annual Christmas Rush Fun Run and Walk will be held Dec. 12 – 19, 2020, this year with a safe, virtual event.

“We really tried to make it happen in person but it wasn’t in the cards this year,” organizers said.

Registration will take place on RunSignUp.com . Participants will also submit their results on RunSignUp.com. All participants will be mailed a City of Kent face covering for signing up. Participants will submit their times from Saturday, December 12 through Saturday, December 19, 2020. Bibs, shirts and awards will not be available for this years Rush. The course will be one of your choosing. The official race course will be closed due to it being an open road.



Course Information

The northbound Cornucopia Days 5k course is available for those who want to run or walk on a known course. The route is marked with start/finish signs as well as all the mile markers and turnaround location. A map is posted on the kiosk located at Three Friends Fishing Hole (20025 Russell Road).

5K COURSE OPTION

More info here.