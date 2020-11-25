Santa Claus is coming to the Kent Valley Ice Centre on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 4 – 7 p.m. for a special, safe holiday drive-thru event.
This event is FREE and open to all.
Here’s more info from Kent Parks:
- Pack up the family and cruise on down to Candy Cane Lane for a little holiday fun!
- The entrance to the event will be at Hogan Park at Russell Road, located at 24400 Russell Road (map below).
- Once you’re in, have the driver mask up and roll down the window to pick up some FREE holiday treats for the little elves – all kids will go home with hot cocoa, candy canes, and a Kent Parks light-up reindeer nose!
- Continue on to drop off your holiday wish list to Santa and wave hello, then enjoy our drive-thru holiday light display!
Visit MyKentParks.com/CandyCaneLane to print out a wish list template and see more details.
