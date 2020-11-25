Santa Claus is coming to the Kent Valley Ice Centre on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 4 – 7 p.m. for a special, safe holiday drive-thru event.

This event is FREE and open to all.

Here’s more info from Kent Parks:

Pack up the family and cruise on down to Candy Cane Lane for a little holiday fun! The entrance to the event will be at Hogan Park at Russell Road, located at 24400 Russell Road (map below). Once you’re in, have the driver mask up and roll down the window to pick up some FREE holiday treats for the little elves – all kids will go home with hot cocoa, candy canes, and a Kent Parks light-up reindeer nose! Continue on to drop off your holiday wish list to Santa and wave hello, then enjoy our drive-thru holiday light display!



Visit MyKentParks.com/CandyCaneLane to print out a wish list template and see more details.