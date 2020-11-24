On Monday night, Nov. 23, 2020, Kent Police officers who were responding to the sound of shots fired discovered a wounded 20-year old man, who sadly died from his injuries.

Police sat that at around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 14100 block of SE 282 Street (map below) to investigate an illegal discharge.

Officers arrived in the area and initially located only bullet casings in the roadway. As they continued the search of the area, they located an unresponsive male laying in the bushes. Officers started CPR and Puget Sound Fire and medics were called to assist. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim did have gunshot wounds and appears to be a 20-year old Hispanic male. Further identification will not be released until his family can be located.

Kent Police Detectives are currently investigating the area looking for evidence. They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at (253) 856-5808, reference Kent Police case number 20-14470.