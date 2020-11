REMINDER : The City of Kent will be distributing FREE #WeAreKent Face Masks at Morrill Meadows Park this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

This is an open, drive-through event.

Organizers will also have free hand sanitizer available, and signs and volunteers to direct traffic.

Limit 5 per family.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/361531568289341

Morrill Meadows Park is located at 10600 SE 248th Street: