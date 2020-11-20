4Culture has opened its Arc Artist Fellowship, which provides unrestricted $12,000 awards for King County artists, and Artists are being sought.
It covers rent, childcare, transportation – everyday expenses that often prevent Artists from making art.
The fellowship has an eligibility requirement that changes annually – this year the eligibility requirement is for King County artists (between the ages of 18 and 25 years old) who create work that challenges structures of power in the fight for social justice.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 2, 2020.
CONTACT
Applicants are encouraged to contact grant staff directly about applying:
-
- Heather Dwyer (206) 263-1597 or [email protected]
- Melissa Newbill (206) 263-1603 or [email protected]
