Sounder riders can now provide feedback on a proposed reduction to ORCA LIFT, Youth and Senior & Disabled fares.

“The reduction in fares would make Sounder more accessible for these riders and would simplify Sound Transit’s fares system wide by bringing Sounder fares in line with Link light rail and ST Express bus fares,” Sound Transit said.

No changes are proposed to regular adult fares on Sounder.

ORCA LIFT fares are for low-income adult passengers. Youth fares are for those ages 6 to 18. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

Existing and proposed Sounder fares:

Current fares* Proposed fare ORCA LIFT (low-income) $2.50-$4.25 $1.50 Youth (age 6-18) $2.50-$4.25 $1.50 Senior/Disabled (RRFP) $1.50-$2.75 $1.00

*Depending on distance traveled

An online survey for public comment is available now through Dec. 6 at https://www.soundtransit.org/FareChange. You may also email your comments to [email protected] or call us at 1-888-889-6368.

A virtual public hearing on the Sounder fare change will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/sounder-fare-change-public-hearing-2020-12-03

In order to comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY) or email [email protected].

Pending approval by the Sound Transit Board these fare changes are expected to be implemented by March 1, 2021.