SCAM ALERT : A sharp resident this week let the Kent Police Department know that she received a letter in the mail requesting a donation for the Kent Police Department, and assumed it was a scam.

She is correct.

Police say that the City and the Police Department “do not send out letters requesting donations to fund the Police, or any other department in the City.”

She wisely did not send any money, but wanted to alert all others of this danger. She described the letter as very long, that it included a version of Kent Mayor Dana Ralph’s name at the top to make it look official, and the donation envelope was addressed out of state. The letter requested funding for Kent PD and referenced some crime statistics.

“If you have received one of these letters comment below and throw them away. They are a scam,” police said. “Police Departments do not send out donation letters, and they don’t email or call you for money.”

“Thank you to Pamella for letting us know!”