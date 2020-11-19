All are invited to lend a hand to Kent’s 7th annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser, which allows youth from Kent Youth and Family Services’ After School Program to be paired up with a Kent Police Officer and spend $100 on anything their hearts desired at Target.

Here’s more info:

It is 2020 and since we can’t get together for our annual fundraiser we are hoping you will support this virtual event. Shop with a Cop was created because there is an obvious need in our community. We came up with the idea to host a fundraiser which would allow for youth from Kent Youth and Family Services After School Program to join us at Target, be paired up with a Kent Police Officer and spend $100 on anything their hearts desired. Many, of course, choose to spend the money on their siblings.

In partnership with the Kent Police Department and Target Store (Kent, WA), our goal is to raise $3,000 this year which will support 30 youth from Birch Creek, Valli Kee and the Cascade communities to participate in this fun event in December.

Thank you for helping us make this holiday season a little brighter for a lot of our youth and their families!

(look for the blue “DONATE” button near the top of the page)