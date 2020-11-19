From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

FREE COVID-19 testing will expand at Highline College starting this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Previously, testing was being conducted at the campus only on Wednesdays, but now a mobile testing site will be located in the South Parking Lot (see map below), and will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., Monday-Saturday starting Nov. 20.

Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up testing is available. Register here: https://www.chifranciscan.org/freetesting Highline College is currently not on the King County reservation page , but should be added sometime this week. The test is free to those who do not have health insurance. Organizers will work to develop a process to bill insurance for those that have it. Testing is available regardless of immigration status or age. Until further notice, the eastern portion of the South Lot will be unavailable for employee and student parking.



Public Health – Seattle & King County says that south King County has the highest rate of positive tests in the county. Addressing those disparities is one of the agency’s highest priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Neighborhoods in south King County continue to experience the highest positivity rates in the region, and we must do everything possible to reverse the current trend of record-breaking case counts before our essential workers – including doctors and nurses – can no longer perform their duties,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

“Along with masks and social distancing, getting tested is a big part of our response, and I want to thank Highline College and all our partners for helping to set up this new testing site. Thanksgiving will be different, but if everyone does their part, we can make sure all our loved ones stay safe and can celebrate together when the danger has passed.”

More King County testing sites are listed here.