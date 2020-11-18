Kent City Councilmember Satwinder Kaur recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership



Those who earn the advanced certificate continue to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community, and further developing leadership skills.

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and councilmembers who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember Kaur completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service.

Councilmember Kaur serves on various regional boards and commissions representing Kent. She serves as the chair for Puget Sound Clean Air Advisory Council. She served on Statement of Policy committee and Equity Workgroup for AWC. She also represents Kent on King County Domestic Violence regional task force and Growth Management Planning Council. During the pandemic, she has shown leadership volunteering with various Kent non-profit organizations to provide produce boxes for the community. She was elected to Kent City Council in 2017 and is serving her first term.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.