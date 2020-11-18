From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Chloe D’Oyley – born and raised in Tukwila – is a budding Pastry Chef who is currently competing to be ‘The Greatest Baker,’ and she needs your help.

Chloe attended school in the Tukwila School District and Seattle Christian schools before graduating from Foster High in 2019. She also earned her ‘Lead Pastry Chef’ certificate from Puget Sound Skills Center in Burien, where she was awarded several scholarships.

Currently she’s a 2nd year student at Johnson & Wales University in Denver, working towards earning an AA in baking and pastry arts.

But she’s also in the running to be ‘The Greatest Baker’ (a TV show with a grand prize of $10,000) – where she’s currently in second place – and she needs YOU to help by voting for her here:

‘The Greatest Baker’ features Bakers from all over the world, who are invited to compete in the world’s largest online competition for bakers. The winner will receive worldwide recognition as ‘The Greatest Baker of 2020,’ a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs, he/she will also be featured in ‘Bake from Scratch’ Magazine, and take home $10,000.

Here’s more about Chloe:

How/why did you enter this contest?

I follow several baking pages on Instagram, and the contest was presented there. I thought it would be interesting to experience. I was not expecting to go to round 3.

What’s the contest like? What do you have to do?

The contest is really connections, I would not have made this far without the huge support of my family, friends, and their extended connections. Voting is done on Facebook, and self promotion is key.

What’s your favorite thing to bake? Eat?

Chocolate is by far my favorite thing to work with in the kitchen. There is so much you can do with it – truffles, chocolate cake, chocolate garnishes or sculptures, like the amenity box.

Who inspired you to pursue this career?

I was inspired by my mother and her wide range of culinary skills. For as long as I can remember I have been baking with her. She has shown me that it is okay to take risks in the kitchen and to not be afraid of experimenting with new ingredients and recipes.

What is your life goal? (aka “What do you want to be when you grow up?”)

Traveling and learning other cultures baking techniques and flavors one goal of mine. Eventually I would like to open my own bake shop and give back to my community.

Tell us one embarrassing story about doing something wrong when cooking?

I’ve made several mistakes along the way. I am clumsy by nature and sometimes this can get in the way of my baking.