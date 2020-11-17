UPDATE : Due to the Governor’s new health and safety orders, Thursday’s Health Insurance Enrollment Fair will now be a VIRTUAL EVENT ONLY.

This event is no longer in-person at the Airport Jobs office. Please do not come to Airport Jobs on Nov. 19.

Get free help enrolling in an affordable health insurance plan Certified Navigators speak multiple languages, including Amharic and Spanish Get your health insurance questions answered See if you qualify for ORCA LIFT discounted bus pass to get a $10 pre-loaded card



WHAT: FREE Health Insurance Enrollment VIRTUAL Fair WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. REGISTER: Click the link below to join by Zoom any time during the Fair:

If you can’t join by Zoom, call 800-756-5437 for health insurance enrollment assistance.

Questions? Call 206-787-7501 or email [email protected].

Visit www.portjobs.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PortJobs.

