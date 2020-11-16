On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the Kent Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement with the Association of Washington Business (AWB) about Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Inslee announced new regulations on Sunday that will affect many local businesses in the state, including in Kent.

“Although the current spike in COVID-19 cases is largely the result of private social gatherings, the new restrictions will deal another significant setback to businesses that are struggling to survive following the shutdown this spring,” the chamber said.

However, unlike previous restrictions, the governor’s latest announcement does not identify so-called “essential” businesses, but targets specific industries – restaurants, retail stores, fitness facilities, movie theaters and real estate are among the industries that will be especially affected.

“We need to find a way to knock down this virus without closing more businesses and putting more people out of work,” Chamber CEO Zenovia Harris said.

The restrictions announced by Inslee include:

No indoor gatherings with people outside your household (except for specialized childcare). Outdoor gatherings limited to 5 outside your household No indoor service in restaurants and bars. But to-go service and outdoor dining is permitted (table-size limited to 5). No indoor fitness facilities No indoor bowling, event venues, movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums No real estate open houses No wedding or funeral receptions. Ceremonies are permitted but limited to 30 people. In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy. No seating areas or food courts. Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy and no more than 200 people. No choir performances, but soloists okay. Masks required. Professional services must work from home when possible, offices are restricted to 25% occupancy and closed to public. Personal services are limited to 25% max occupancy. Long-term care facilities are limited to outdoor visits only, except end-of-life care. Youth and adult amateur sports limited to outdoor only for intra-team practices, masks required.



“The governor acknowledged in a press conference announcing these restrictions that we are continuing to fight not only a public health crisis, but also an economic crisis,” the chamber said. “To help affected businesses, he announced a new $50 million grant and loan effort. In addition to state relief, we remain hopeful the federal government will provide additional relief to help businesses and families survive the coming months until a vaccine is deployed.”

“This is a critical moment in the fight against this virus. AWB joins with the governor in calling on Washingtonians to make responsible decisions at home to slow its spread.”

Here’s the chamber’s full statement:

Employers have done their part over the last eight months by manufacturing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), adapting to work-from-home, joining public health officials in promoting the use of face masks, altering employee work schedules, investing in PPE and adopting new safety protocols. Employers have not only adapted; they have led the way. It’s imperative now that all Washingtonians do their part — at work and home.

AWB staff members are reviewing the governor’s order and will share additional details about the restrictions and any additional relief funds as soon as possible. More details are available from the governor’s office here.

As a reminder, AWB has assembled numerous resources for employers including a Rebound and Recovery website with a search tool for locating PPE, plus a business tool kit and a Covid-19 resources landing page. And we are hosting a webinar on Tuesday focused on the latest information about vaccine development. More details and registration information are available here.

This has been a year like no other. Thank you for your continued support of AWB.

