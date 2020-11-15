Kent Police Traffic Investigators are currently investigating a Saturday night traffic collision involving an Auburn Police Detective, which critically injured a pedestrian in the roadway.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2020, an Auburn Police Detective in an unmarked police vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the busy roadway of Auburn Way South.

Police say that the incident started when an adult male attempted to cross in the middle of the 2400 block of Auburn Way South (map below). As the man made his way across the lanes of travel, it appears that he was struck by the Auburn Police Detective as he traveled west along Auburn Way.

Once the collision occurred the Detective immediately stopped, notified dispatch of what had occurred and provided aid to the injured pedestrian. Paramedics quickly arrived and stabilized the pedestrian so he could be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Kent Police Traffic Investigators are conducting the independent investigation into this incident. They closed a section of Auburn Way South as they conducted their investigation into the circumstances that lead to this collision.

The vehicle that was driven by the Auburn Detective was unmarked and not equipped with any camera system.

The Auburn Police Detective has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officers involved in critical incidents.