Here’s a sobering statistic – COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks, and officials are asking everyone who may have been exposed or is showing symptoms to get tested.

“If we don’t continue to take this pandemic seriously and do simple but crucial things like wearing a mask and social distancing, especially during the holidays, this is going to drag on a lot longer,” the city said in a statement. “Listening to our public health experts saves lives, and will keep our friends and family out of the hospital.”

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms, call one of our local testing locations and get tested as soon as possible:

HealthPoint at Kent Urgent Care

219 State Ave. N, Suite 100, Kent, WA 98030

Phone: (866) 893-5717

Languages: Interpretation available Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Kent

233 2nd Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Phone: (206) 436-6380

Languages: Spanish, Interpretation available



It is so important that we continue to take the pandemic seriously and do everything we can to prevent the spread.

To see the complete list of testing locations in King County, click here.