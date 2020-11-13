The City of Kent’s seventh annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be in a drive-thru dinner format on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families must register to pick up the free dinners, which will be distributed between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Kent Senior Activity Center, 600 E. Smith St. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Register your family for up to five pre-packaged, hot and ready-to-eat meals. Register at MyKentParks.com/Register or call 253-856-5030. Reservations will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. No reservations will be taken after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.



Course Information:

#72349 3:00 pm-3:30 pm pickup time #72350 3:30 pm-4:00 pm pickup time #72351 4:00 pm-4:30 pm pickup time #72352 4:30 pm-5:00 pm pickup time #72353 5:00 pm-5:30 pm pickup time #72354 5:30 pm-6:00 pm pickup time



The Kent Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E. Smith Street: