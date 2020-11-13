Are YOU ready for winter? The City of Kent this week unveiled its Winter Weather Plan, which is intended “to provide residents with tips and best practices for preparing for winter weather, as well as the City’s capabilities and strategies for maintaining roadways, communication and public safety during inclement weather events.”

Here’s a video overview featuring Kent Mayor Dana Ralph who interviews Public Works workers who discuss snow plows, stockpiles of de-icers, preparations for flooding, storms, power outages and much more:

For more info, visit KentWA.gov/Winter.