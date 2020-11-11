UPDATE : The Des Moines Police Department – one of the agencies investigating the Nov. 4 officer-involved fatal shooting in Kent –– released an update on the incident on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

As we previously reported, on Nov. 4, Kent Police officers were shot at by a man armed with a rifle on the city’s east hill near Kentridge High School. Police then returned fire and killed the suspect, who was identified as Darren A. Butrick, 60. Three Kent Police Department officers fired a total of 22 rounds in response.

Here’s the latest update:

On Nov. 4, 2020 at approximately 8:08 p.m., Kent Police Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 13000 block of SE 204th Place, in the City of Kent.

Upon arriving, officers learned a male was armed with a rifle inside the home. They took positions outside and were able to get the other occupants from within the residence out safely. A brief standoff ensued and SWAT Officers were requested to respond.

While waiting for the SWAT team, the same male exited the home and fired multiple shots, from a rifle, at officers. The officers returned fire and the man was struck and killed. He has been identified as Darren A. Butrick, 60-years of age, who lived at the address with his wife and other relatives. No other individuals were hurt and no officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

Initial investigation has determined that Butrick fired seven rounds from a rifle while standing outside the front door of the home. Three Kent Police Department officers fired a total of 22 rounds in response. All shots were fired in less than 7 seconds. Mr. Butrick was found deceased inside the front door.

Officers were equipped with body cameras that were activated.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT), a multi-agency team of investigators from seven south King County Police Departments (Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle, Tukwila) is conducting the inquiry into this incident. The Kent Police Department is excluded from this investigation as they were the involved agency.

VIIT is also in contact with the family of the deceased and will be keeping them informed of the progress of this investigation.