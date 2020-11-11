It’s Fall Cleanup Time, and Kent’s annual Fall Curbside Cleanup is ongoing through this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 on residents’ yard waste day.
- You may place up to 10 units of both garbage and yard debris at the curb for FREE!
- The event is free to all residential households in Kent with garbage service.
- Place your extra garbage and yard debris at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular yard waste pick-up day through Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
- If your refuse isn’t picked-up, call Republic Services at 206-682-9735 to notify them.
