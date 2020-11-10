The City of Kent is seeking public feedback to its Housing Options Plan, which is looking to identify housing needs are needed to better plan for the future through adjustments to land use policies.

“Kent is unique and has its own unique set of challenges. We’re home to a lot of people from all over the world, and we know that people can have a hard time finding a home the right size, near work, or without a long commute,” the city said.

Kent is part of a fast-growing region, with a booming population looking for housing options of all types. With a mandate from the state to plan for growth, “it’s critical for the City of Kent to envision a future that works for everyone—those who live here now, and those who want to live here in the future,” the city adds.

The city will also have live public meetings that they are encouraging residents to attend, with the first being on Nov. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Read more about the Kent Housing Options Plan on its website.